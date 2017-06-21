Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hire Surrogate to Carry Third Child

The West family is planning to expand!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have hired a surrogate, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Kardashian West has long made it clear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she wants another child – even though her doctors have warned her about the health risks of carrying another baby because she suffered from placenta accreta during her last pregnancy. Placenta accreta is a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!” Kardashian West wrote in her blog about giving birth to her first child while dealing with the condition, which she said affects five percent of women giving birth. “My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that—it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal.”

The couple, who wed in May 2014, are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint.

“I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe,” she said on the reality show.

“And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be okay if I wasn’t here.”

The 36-year-old reality star said being the victim of a robbery during Paris Fashion Week in October only made the urgency greater.

Kardashian West underwent a procedure to help her become able of carrying another baby if she chooses to, but it doesn’t work.

“I can’t carry anymore kids … it’s the worst,” she told close pal Jonathan Cheban. “It’s not going to be happy for me.. I had a full break down … I give up.”

The mother of two began considering a surrogate after two doctors told her it would be unsafe for her to get pregnant again. She also spoke to a mother who used a surrogate in addition to giving birth herself to talk about her fear of not loving the child the same.

“I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy,” Kardashian West told her mother, Kris Jenner, on the show.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian West Is Not a Fan of Her Pregnancy

Both sister Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen have previous offered to act as Kardashian West’s surrogate.