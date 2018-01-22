Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Their First Date Night Since the Birth of Daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West stepped out for a little one-on-one time after the birth of their third child, newborn daughter Chicago West.

The couple had their date night at a movie screening at West’s Calabasas, California, office Saturday.

The new parents were joined at the screening of Damon Dash’s Honor Up by Dash, Terrence J and Pusha T.

For their night at the movies, the KKW beauty mogul looked stylish in snakeskin pants and matching boots which she paired with a long-sleeve neon yellow top from her husband’s clothing line.

Kardashian West’s long blonde locks were perfectly parted down the middle with her tresses falling over her shoulders.

The couple’s newest addition was born Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

On Friday, the reality star revealed the couple’s daughter was named Chicago West on her website.

The new mother, 37, also posted a tweet that gave a sweet shout-out to her and West’s older children: son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

“North, Saint & Chi,” she wrote, also retweeting a post that read, “And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s ‘Shy.'”

A source recently told PEOPLE the couple “love the name” they chose for their third child and are “really happy” as a family of five.

“Kim is just so thrilled that her dream of having three kids finally came true,” the source said. “She’s really enjoying these few days just being with the baby and her family and soaking it all in.”

And how are Chicago’s older siblings taking to her arrival?

The source said Kardashian West “was a little nervous about how Saint and North would react but so far everything is great.”