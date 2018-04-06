Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet Family Easter Photos from Celebration at Kylie Jenner's House

The Wests sure know how to take a good photo — and Easter was no exception.

Kanye West, wife Kim Kardashian West and their three children (Chicago, 11 weeks, Saint, 2, and North, 4½) are dressed in their Sunday best in a new series of snaps by photographer Marcus Hyde, shared to the reality star’s app and website Friday.

The photos show the kids and their parents having a blast with the rest of the family, going on a hunt for candy (and cash!), riding down a huge inflatable slide, engaging in a game of tug of war with their cousins and friends, bonding with baby farm animals and much more.

“This year, we had Easter at [sister Kylie Jenner]’s house,” Kardashian West, 37, wrote on her website and app. “We had an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo and slide. The whole family went to church before and then had the best time celebrating with all of the kids!”

Kardashian West’s photo spread comes a few days after new mom Jenner, 20, gave her social media followers a glimpse at the pastel-powered festivities, posting images of the decorations for the adults’ and kids’ tables.

In addition to a colorful Easter-egg sculpture centerpiece, the kids’ table was surrounded by pink chairs and white fluffy stools.

The little ones hunted for eggs on the lawn — including golden plastic ones stuffed with cash — and munched on snacks like multicolored Rice Krispies Treats on a stick, carrot-topped cupcakes, egg-shaped cookies, golden donuts and “rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches shaped like eggs,” as Kardashian West described on social media.

Khloé Kardashian — who’s currently pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child together — didn’t appear to be at the party as she prepares to give birth to her baby girl in Cleveland.

But the Revenge Body star, 33, did share a celebratory snap of herself with a bunny-rabbit filter to Instagram, however, getting into the Easter spirit and captioning the selfie, “Happy Easter ✝ 🐰🐣”