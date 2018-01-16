Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Were in 'Full-On Nesting Mode' Before Their Daughter's Birth

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West were in “full-on nesting mode” as they prepared for their third child, whose Monday arrival makes the couple head of a family of five.

“They are both so excited about the baby,” a source close to the rapper told PEOPLE in October. “They talk all the time. All he does is text Kim when they’re not together. They’re making so many plans.”

The couple hired a surrogate in June, with sources confirming to PEOPLE in early September that the surrogate was pregnant. (The couple are also parents to son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.)

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

RELATED GALLERY: Famous Families Who’ve Welcomed Children Through Surrogacy

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“They check in with [the surrogate] all the time, just to see how things are going,” said the insider. “In some ways, they’re acting like first-time parents because they’re so excited.”

For West, 40, the excitement meant shopping. “Kanye is buying stuff for the baby: things for the nursery, toys, onesie,” explained the source. “He’s probably nesting more than Kim is!”

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian Snapchat

FROM PEOPLETV: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Experiencing Her First Pregnancy



RELATED GALLERY: From Chip and Jo to Victoria and David: All the Celeb Parents Who’ve Shared Stories About Conceiving Their Kids

The couple went through some dark days in 2016 — she was robbed in Paris; he had a mental breakdown. But after learning they were expecting a daughter, the couple entered a happy time of their life.

“This baby is a godsend to them,” said the source. “After their rough year, his problems and all their stuff, they needed this reset. They recognize that this pregnancy is a gift from God, and they’re just so grateful.”