Chicago West has entered the building.

Kim Kardashian West shared the name of her and Kanye West‘s newborn daughter via her app and website on Friday. While she didn’t explain the reasoning behind the name choice, West, notably, was raised in Chicago.

The name news comes four days after the baby girl’s birth via surrogate. Kardashian West shared via her website Tuesday that the spouses’ daughter was born Monday at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the new mom of three — who also shares son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½, with West — wrote in a post titled “She’s Here!”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she added. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Kim Kardashian West reveals her newborn daughter's name on her website Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and their kids Saint and North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West previously had the internet buzzing with rumors that she and her husband had bestowed a Louis Vuitton-inspired name upon their daughter, posting a photo of one of the brand’s famous prints Wednesday.

Fans were quick to throw out guesses like Elle V West, Fleur, Lou West and LV West. But the star quickly squashed the speculation on Twitter the next day, writing, “NOPE! It was Kim Jones last show and wanted to snap a LV pic 😂 How amazing did Naomi & Kate look?!”

Also on Wednesday, an all-smiles West was photographed arriving to work in Los Angeles. When asked about his new baby girl, he admitted the couple “Can’t think of a name!” and, when one photographer suggested Donda after his late mother, replied, “Oh, that’s fire.”

While the couple may not have given any distinct clues to what they would call their new addition, Kardashian West’s brother Rob Kardashian may have. On Wednesday, he tweeted two (Chicago?) bear emojis.

🐻🐻 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 17, 2018

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

The newborn’s parents are known for their creativity in choosing unique monikers for their children, as evidenced by their two older children.

And while the 37-year-old reality star and West, 40, likely had their baby girl’s name picked out by the time she arrived, Kardashian West admitted in November that the jury was still out on what to call her third child.

“At the baby shower, I was like, ‘I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there is something that sticks,’ ” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “We’re freaking out, we have no name.”

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West with their kids North and Saint ELI RUSSELL LINNETZ

One person who may have known the new baby girl’s name before anyone else in the family? North, who had a big responsibility when it came to her little sister.

“Kim and Kanye are letting North help with naming the baby,” an insider divulged to PEOPLE in December, explaining that Kardashian West “isn’t sharing the name” before the birth and citing her secrecy ahead of North and Saint’s arrivals.

The new family addition will only be the youngest for a little while — both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s are pregnant with their first children, due early this year.