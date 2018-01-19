Kim Kardashian West Revealed Daughter's Name — and Here's How to Pronounce Her Nickname!

Auntie KoKo’s newest niece has arrived — and she has a name!

Khloé Kardashian used Twitter Friday to comment on the moniker Kanye and Kim Kardashian West chose for their third child, tweeting not only her excitement, but a little tutorial on how to say baby Chicago‘s nickname.

“I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy),” wrote Khloé, 33.

Kim, 37, announced her new daughter’s name via her website and app shortly beforehand, posting a tweet that gave a sweet shout-out to her and West’s older children: son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

“North, Saint & Chi,” she wrote, also retweeting a post that read, “And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s ‘Shy.’ ”

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Kim Kardashian West reveals her newborn daughter's name on her website Kim Kardashian West

The Kardashian siblings are all over the name game. Ahead of Khloé (who’s currently expecting her first child), Rob Kardashian used Twitter Wednesday to post two bear emojis — which could have been a hint at the baby girl’s name, referring to the city’s Cubs and/or Bears sports teams.

Kim herself had the internet buzzing with rumors that she and her husband had bestowed a Louis Vuitton-inspired name upon their daughter, posting a photo of one of the brand’s famous prints.

Fans were quick to throw out guesses like Elle V West, Fleur, Lou West and LV West. But the star quickly squashed the speculation on Twitter the next day, writing, “NOPE! It was Kim Jones last show and wanted to snap a LV pic 😂 How amazing did Naomi & Kate look?!”

NOPE! It was Kim Jones last show and wanted to snap a LV pic 😂 How amazing did Naomi & Kate look?! https://t.co/XIFR2mXFdm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

🐻🐻 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 17, 2018

Also on Wednesday, West was photographed arriving to work in Los Angeles. When asked about his new baby girl, he admitted the couple “Can’t think of a name!”

When one photographer suggested Donda after his late mother, the 40-year-old rapper replied, all smiles, “Oh, that’s fire.”