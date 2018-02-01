Sleeping Tight! Kim Kardashian West Dishes on Newborn Daughter Chicago's Chic Nursery

Although her baby girl’s sleep space is likely full of new items from friends, family and her parents, Kim Kardashian West is sticking with some tried-and-true methods.

In a new interview with Architectural Digest, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and new mom of three — she and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago on Jan. 15 — talks about her inspiration behind her newborn’s nursery setup.

“I’m pretty much using the same crib and everything that I had for our other kids,” says Kardashian West. “We have a Vetro Lucite crib and we have a Royère bed in there and a really fluffy cream rug.”

“We had a changing table made,” adds the 37-year-old reality star.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kim Kardashian West Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

RELATED GALLERY: Sweet Dreams! Serena Williams’ Daughter’s Chic Crib and More Sleep Spaces Loved By Celeb Babies

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Kardashian West isn’t one to shy away from prioritizing style, but she also understands substance is key when caring for a new infant.

“I have a glider with an ottoman for feeding; With the first baby, I had a rocking chair, and I just love a glider so much more — you can move easier,” she explains.

Adds the beauty guru of the overall decor theme in her home, “Everything in the house is light colors and woods and soft and natural colors.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: All the Beautiful Flowers Kim Kardashian West Received in Honor of Daughter Chicago’s Birth

And how does that lighter color palette survive the inevitable playtime messes brought on by Chicago’s big brother Saint, 2, and big sister North, 4½?

“Oh my God. I run around the house with towels,” admits Kardashian West. “You just have to take a deep breath and say, ‘Okay, it’s going to happen. We decided to have light colors.’ “