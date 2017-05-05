Mini Style Goes West! Kim and Kanye Launch Children’s Clothing Line TheKidsSupply – See the Pint-Size Pieces

The wait is over for parents who have wanted to dress their kids just like North and Saint — Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s new children’s clothing line just dropped.

The couple collaborated on the new line called TheKidsSupply, which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teased on Twitter Thursday ahead of its release.

Sticking to muted shades of black, olive green and white — with touches of red and pale pink! — the collection includes a mix of everything from comfy track pants and graphic tees to belts and dainty dresses.

For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line ! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 4, 2017

Kanye hand drew our KIDS logo ❤️👬👭👫 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 5, 2017

Kardashian West, 36, tweeted Thursday about her and her husband’s logic behind the venture, writing, “For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line!”

“TheKidsSupply has been what we’ve been working on for a long time. I’m so excited about this!” she added in another tweet about herself and West, 39.

TheKidsSupply has been what we've been working on for a long time. I'm so excited about this! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 4, 2017

All of my friends would ask where we get our kids clothes so now they will be available! Tomorrow's drop is so sick! Just a hint…Calabasas — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 4, 2017

The reality star gave her Snapchat followers a sneak peek of the collection in February, sharing a clip of 3½-year-old North modeling some of the bright yellow-pieces: a sequined dress and matching shearling coat.

“Northie picked out the colors and the fabric,” Kardashian West could be heard saying in a second video.

The couple’s new line is available now at TheKidsSupply.com, with pieces retailing from $22 to $240.