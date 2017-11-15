20 Baby Name Suggestions Kim & Kanye Should Definitely Consider

As the world anxiously awaits the arrival of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third child, a daughter — via surrogate — we’re still plagued with important questions: “Will she fit seamlessly into North’s star-studded squad?” “Will she even want to be the center of attention?” and “Who will her favorite Kardashian be?”

But nothing trumps the most important one of all: “What will Kimye name her?” While Kim and Kanye have yet to decide on the perfect baby name to complement kids North and Saint’s unique monikers, we’ve taken the tough task upon ourselves to dream up something suitable. Here are some of our suggestions:

1. Star: North has her own suggestion for what Kimye Baby No. 3 should be named. “She has a toy, a llama,” Kim told host Ellen DeGeneres. “She named it Star West. She names everything Star West.”

2. Kimyé: An accent pumps up the fancy-schmancy factor, no matter the name. Oh, and it’s pronounced Keem-YAY!

3. Kanye Jr.: It’s the biggest compliment of all, if you’re Kanye.

4. South: Not only does Kim miss going to grocery stores without having her every move photographed, but also flying on Southwest Airlines.

5. Baby: Easy, breezy, beautiful.

6. Dope: What’s more dope than a newborn baby? (Spoiler: NOTHING.)

7. Mermaid: Because North has an affinity for mermaids and it would only be right to name Kimye Baby No. 3 after the toddler’s most recent obsession.

8. Beyoncé: Considering JAY-Z and Kanye’s tumultuous relationship, we can’t tell if Queen Bey would be honored or horrified by the choice.

9. KoKo: The sweet gesture makes up for all the times Kim’s expectant sister Khloé served as her go-to babysitter.

10. Karla: Ellen DeGeneres was definitely onto something.

11. Jayne: There’s nothing plain about Jayne (especially when there’s a “y” involved.)

12. Kontour: An homage to KKW Beauty while simultaneously serving as proof that, yes, Kim is taking her makeup swatches very, very seriously.

13. North: The Second Coming: Continuing the tradition of weird celebrity baby names, while making it known to the OG Kimye Baby that she will always be the family’s first princess. (And you just know North would be all about it.)

14. Goals: Kim’s Cher hair is goals. Kanye’s love for his wife is goals. Everything they touch is goals.

15. Kym: Kim, but with a pinch of sass.

16. Bible: Arguably the KarJenner crew’s most-used word, proving the legitimacy of a statement.

17. Like: Another word that is frequently used in the famous sisters’ vocabulary. Imagine all the parenting moments between Kim and Kimye Baby No. 3: “Like, stop crying,” “You’re so cute, Like” and “Like, I can’t believe you’re not vibing with this green juice.”

18. Taylor: LOL, JK.

19. Sweet Dream: Already thinking of Rob and Chyna’s reactions.

20. Kris: The sweetest tribute to the ultimate momager and Jennifer Lawrence’s BFF, Kris Jenner. Not Kim’s ex-husband of 72-days, Kris Humphries … though one could argue the marriage and subsequent divorce led to Kim and Kanye’s whirlwind romance, which resulted in two super-cute kids (and one on the way!), but we digress.