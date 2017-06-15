Babies
Happy 4th Birthday, North West! See Her Most Adorable Mini-Me Moments with Mom Kim
Because there’s no better way to celebrate North’s birthday than with a look at the mother-daughter duo that inspire every single #LifeGoal
By Alison Schwartz•@alisonbrooke and Maria Yagoda•@mariayagoda
Posted on
More
DeMario Jackson's Ex-Girlfriend Defends Him as Bachelor in Paradise Scandal Unfolds: 'He's Not Evil-Spirited'
1 of 24
THEY'RE ALWAYS FELINE GOOD
Cat ears should be worn by the famous mother-daughter duo at all times. Too cute.
2 of 24
THEIR SUBTLE POUT GAME IS ON POINT
Kim and North are also friends with selfie-enthusiast Ariana Grande, which ups their cool points (not that they need any more).
3 of 24
THEY UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF A MIDDAY NAP
We wish we could look this peaceful during an hours-long snooze.
4 of 24
THEY'RE BOTH SNAP QUEENS
… and look angelic with the flower crown filter.
5 of 24
THEY LOOK FAB IN SELFIE VIDEOS
Kim posted a sweet selfie video to her Instagram to celebrate North's birthday, captioning it: "She promised me she wouldn't get any bigger. I can't believe my baby girl is 3 years old today!!!! Northie I love you so much I can't even explain it!
6 of 24
THEY WEAR MATCHING MOTHER-DAUGHTER BRAIDS
How else are you supposed to celebrate 'Girls Day'?
7 of 24
(SERIOUSLY. THEY'RE REALLY INTO MATCHING HAIRSTYLES)
And fur coats.
8 of 24
THEY ARE MASTERS AT DELIVERING SASS
This photo of North chilling in her father's arms could easily be faceswapped with Kim.
9 of 24
THEY TOTALLY DO WAKE UP LIKE THAT
Let's just say our 6 am for us is a lot less glamorous than early mornings at the Kardashian-West household. (Think fewer walk-in closets and much more coffee.)
10 of 24
SHE KNOWS HOW TO WORK A CAMERA
When your mother is the premiere selfie photographer of Hollywood, it's only natural that you inherit some of that natural talent.
11 of 24
THEY HAVE MATCHING SMILES
So cute, even Kanye is smiling, on the inside.
12 of 24
THEY'RE KNOWN TO CUDDLE WHENEVER, WHEREVER
Deeming Kim and North (and her adorable cheeks!) as one of Hollywood's cutest mother-daughter duos.
13 of 24
SPEAKING OF CUTE: GOOD LOOKS CLEARLY RUN IN THE FAM
Kris Jenner's happiness is our own.
14 of 24
TOGETHER, THEY CAN TEACH YOU THE BEST BEAUTY HACKS
Because finger-painting is for, like, babies.
15 of 24
SERIOUSLY, THEIR GLAM ROUTINE IS TOTALLY PRO
Today, we remembered to brush our hair.
16 of 24
MOM TAUGHT HER HOW TO WORK THE CAMERA
It's never too early to learn the ways of The Instagram.
17 of 24
SHE ALSO HANGS WITH FAMOUS PEOPLE LIKE IT'S NBD
"Anna, you must come back here for brunch – the eggs Benedict will change you, I'm serious."
18 of 24
AND SHE SCORES INVITES TO THE MOST EXCLUSIVE EVENTS, TOO
You mean you never sat front-row when you were a 1-year-old?
19 of 24
HER HALLOWEEN GAME IS STRONG BEYOND HER YEARS
Further proof the new addition is going to get the best hand-me-downs ever.
20 of 24
BUT DON'T EVEN GET US STARTED ABOUT HER ACCESSORY GAME
As most 1-year-olds do, North carries her Chanel bag stuffed with her most precious belongings (read: toys) to what must be, we presume, a very fancy playdate.
21 of 24
THEY WORK A PHOTO BOOTH LIKE IT'S A FULL-TIME JOB
Lest we forget the world is their photo booth, and we're just living in it.
22 of 24
ONE LOOK AT THESE TWO & YOU JUST KNOW: THEY'RE BEST FRIENDS
On the count of three: 1 ... 2 ... 3 ... awww!
23 of 24
SERIOUSLY – ENJOY IT WHILE YOU CAN, KIM
Because before you know it, everything you do it going to be, like, so totally embarrassing, like, OMG, Mom, stopppp.
24 of 24
BONUS: SHE'S OBVIOUSLY LEARNED A FEW THINGS FROM DAD, TOO
Exhibit A.
See Also
More
DeMario Jackson's Ex-Girlfriend Defends Him as Bachelor in Paradise Scandal Unfolds: 'He's Not Evil-Spirited'