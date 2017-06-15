Babies

Happy 4th Birthday, North West! See Her Most Adorable Mini-Me Moments with Mom Kim

Because there’s no better way to celebrate North’s birthday than with a look at the mother-daughter duo that inspire every single #LifeGoal

By @alisonbrooke and @mariayagoda

Posted on

More

1 of 24

Rich Fury/Forum/Getty

THEY'RE ALWAYS FELINE GOOD

Cat ears should be worn by the famous mother-daughter duo at all times. Too cute.

2 of 24

Source: Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

THEIR SUBTLE POUT GAME IS ON POINT

Kim and North are also friends with selfie-enthusiast Ariana Grande, which ups their cool points (not that they need any more).

3 of 24

Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

THEY UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF A MIDDAY NAP

We wish we could look this peaceful during an hours-long snooze.

4 of 24

 

THEY'RE BOTH SNAP QUEENS

… and look angelic with the flower crown filter.

5 of 24

 

THEY LOOK FAB IN SELFIE VIDEOS

Kim posted a sweet selfie video to her Instagram to celebrate North's birthday, captioning it: "She promised me she wouldn't get any bigger. I can't believe my baby girl is 3 years old today!!!! Northie I love you so much I can't even explain it!

6 of 24

 

THEY WEAR MATCHING MOTHER-DAUGHTER BRAIDS

How else are you supposed to celebrate 'Girls Day'?

7 of 24

 

(SERIOUSLY. THEY'RE REALLY INTO MATCHING HAIRSTYLES)

And fur coats.

8 of 24

 

THEY ARE MASTERS AT DELIVERING SASS

This photo of North chilling in her father's arms could easily be faceswapped with Kim.

9 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

THEY TOTALLY DO WAKE UP LIKE THAT

Let's just say our 6 am for us is a lot less glamorous than early mornings at the Kardashian-West household. (Think fewer walk-in closets and much more coffee.)

10 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

SHE KNOWS HOW TO WORK A CAMERA

When your mother is the premiere selfie photographer of Hollywood, it's only natural that you inherit some of that natural talent.

11 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

THEY HAVE MATCHING SMILES

So cute, even Kanye is smiling, on the inside.

12 of 24

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

THEY'RE KNOWN TO CUDDLE WHENEVER, WHEREVER

Deeming Kim and North (and her adorable cheeks!) as one of Hollywood's cutest mother-daughter duos.

13 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

SPEAKING OF CUTE: GOOD LOOKS CLEARLY RUN IN THE FAM

Kris Jenner's happiness is our own.

14 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

TOGETHER, THEY CAN TEACH YOU THE BEST BEAUTY HACKS

Because finger-painting is for, like, babies.

15 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

SERIOUSLY, THEIR GLAM ROUTINE IS TOTALLY PRO

Today, we remembered to brush our hair.

16 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

MOM TAUGHT HER HOW TO WORK THE CAMERA

It's never too early to learn the ways of The Instagram.

17 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

SHE ALSO HANGS WITH FAMOUS PEOPLE LIKE IT'S NBD

"Anna, you must come back here for brunch – the eggs Benedict will change you, I'm serious."

18 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

AND SHE SCORES INVITES TO THE MOST EXCLUSIVE EVENTS, TOO

You mean you never sat front-row when you were a 1-year-old?

19 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

HER HALLOWEEN GAME IS STRONG BEYOND HER YEARS

Further proof the new addition is going to get the best hand-me-downs ever.

20 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

BUT DON'T EVEN GET US STARTED ABOUT HER ACCESSORY GAME

As most 1-year-olds do, North carries her Chanel bag stuffed with her most precious belongings (read: toys) to what must be, we presume, a very fancy playdate.

21 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

THEY WORK A PHOTO BOOTH LIKE IT'S A FULL-TIME JOB

Lest we forget the world is their photo booth, and we're just living in it.

22 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

ONE LOOK AT THESE TWO & YOU JUST KNOW: THEY'RE BEST FRIENDS

On the count of three: 1 ... 2 ... 3 ... awww!

23 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

SERIOUSLY – ENJOY IT WHILE YOU CAN, KIM

Because before you know it, everything you do it going to be, like, so totally embarrassing, like, OMG, Mom, stopppp.

24 of 24

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

BONUS: SHE'S OBVIOUSLY LEARNED A FEW THINGS FROM DAD, TOO

Exhibit A.

See Also

More

More