Kim Kardashian Gives Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli’s Newborn Twin Sons Their ‘First Kiss’

Kim Kardashian‘s glam team got a little bigger following the birth of KarJenner makeup artist Joyce Bonelli‘s twin sons.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star made a rare outing when she visited her longtime friend in the hospital to meet Bonelli’s newborns on Friday.

“The Boys ‘First Kiss’ From Auntie KiKi @kimkardashian WELOVEYEEWW,” the new mom captioned a photo montage of Kardashian, 36, giving smooches.

The celebrity makeup guru — who works regularly with Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian — recently welcomed twin boys with her husband Ben Taverniti, and took to social media to announce their arrival with a slew of pictures, including a topless breastfeeding shot.

Bonelli also has 4-year-old son, Zeplin, from a previous relationship.

Kardashian has rarely been photographed since October following her life-threatening Paris robbery. Earlier this month, she and husband Kanye West were seen stepping out for dinner at the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

And most recently, the mother of two attended momager Kris Jenner‘s Christmas Eve party and was seen spending Christmas morning with her family.