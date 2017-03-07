Joe Jonas Is Here for an 'R-Rated' Camp Rock Spin-off with Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas
From Ciara and Christina to Jessica and Demi: The Most Stunning Maternity Photo Shoots
From Ciara and Christina Aguilera to Shakira and Jessica Simpson, see which stars have stripped down to belly basics
1 of 18
CIARA
“I’m just super excited about this time in my life,” Ciara explained to Harper's Bazaar while posing pregnant and topless for the magazine's website in March 2017, ahead of her second child's arrival. “Like, Oh my gosh, I can see my son [Future Jr.] running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hands will be full of non-stop action.” This is the singer's first child with husband Russell Wilson; she shares Future Jr. with ex Future.
2 of 18
KELLY ROWLAND
A model of pregnancy fitness, the singer worked out with a trainer five days a week throughout her trimesters. And her hard work showed: In October 2014, the mom-to-be posed for ELLE.com with nothing but some light drapery to show off her toned physique. "It's really – I won't say amazing – it's Godmazing [laughs] watching your body carry a human," Rowland said of shooting in the buff. "Why wouldn't you want to celebrate that? The body should be celebrated."
3 of 18
CHRISTINA AGUILERA
She's "Beautiful"! Before delivering daughter Summer Rain, the singer stripped down to just the bare essentials for a V magazine.com photo shoot. And it seemed like The Voice coach, also mom to son Max, was even more comfortable with her curves the second the around: "As a woman, I'm proud to embrace my body through all stages of life, staying fearless and confident in surrendering to the unknowns the future has in store," Xtina told V.
4 of 18
DOUTZEN KROES
The model mama made quite the pregnancy announcement on Instagram: To tell fans she was expecting her second child with husband Sunnery James, Kroes posted a revealing bump shot with the caption: "This is not a #throwbackthursday this is now! So happy to share with you that we are expecting." The parents of son Phyllon welcomed a daughter, Myllena Mae, in July 2014.
5 of 18
KERRI WALSH JENNINGS
Even though skimpy bikinis are part of the beach volleyball player's everyday life, posing in the buff was enough to make her "sweat bullets." But the three-time Olympic gold medalist overcame her insecurities and bared all on the cover of ESPN The Magazine, while pregnant and after giving birth to daughter Scout Margery. "When it came down to it, I had the opportunity to do something uncomfortable. I think that's an important part of life," Walsh Jennings said.
6 of 18
SHAKIRA
"The countdown begins!" wrote the singer after sharing a sexy black-and-white photo of herself and shirtless boyfriend Gerard Piqué. Besides showing off her beautiful bump, The Voice coach also posted the revealing portrait to help raise awareness for her work as a UNICEF global ambassador. "To celebrate the arrival of our first child, we hope that, in his name, other less privileged children in the world can have their basic needs covered through gifts and donations."
7 of 18
JESSICA SIMPSON
Not only did the mom-to-be reveal it all on the cover of ELLE's April 2012 issue, but she also confirmed she was expecting a girl with fiancé Eric Johnson. "I swear, I will croak if she asks me for a pair of Nikes instead of Christian Louboutins!" Simpson joked.
8 of 18
MARISA MILLER
Despite confessing in her PEOPLE blog that she was "a little nervous seeing how each week equaled another pound," the Sports Illustrated bombshell had no problem baring her new curves in a series of stunning photos for Allure. "I always felt, even before I got pregnant, that it's better to accentuate your curves," said Miller, whose son Gavin arrived Dec. 13, 2012. "For some reason, for me, from the side, [my belly] looks the biggest, so that's what I tried to do."
9 of 18
ADRIANA LIMA
Before welcoming daughter Sienna in 2012, the model flaunted her baby bump in a cropped top and flowing skirt for Pirelli's 2013 calendar. Lucky for her, it didn't take long to get back to work: By that November, the newly minted mom-of-two (and her fab abs!) hit the runway for Victoria's Secret's annual fashion show.
10 of 18
TIA MOWRY-HARDRICT
As part of "embracing the sexuality" of her pregnancy, The Game actress posed for a glammed-up (and revealing!) belly photo. "I know that there are people out there who say that there is nothing sexy about being pregnant," said the mom, whose son, Cree, was born June, 28, 2011. "[But] I feel empowered; I feel sexy."
11 of 18
CLAUDIA SCHIFFER
Nine months pregnant with her third child – a girl! – the supermodel posed nude for the June 2010 cover of German Vogue, which was shot by Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.
12 of 18
BRITNEY SPEARS
It was double exposure! During her second pregnancy (with son Jayden James), the pop star debuted her naked bump (and new darker do) for the August 2006 cover of Harper's Bazaar. Three months later, Spears and bump were cover stars again – this time for the British publication Q Magazine's 20th anniversary issue.
13 of 18
PAULA PATTON
Looking like a modern-day earth goddess, the Just Wright star showed off her growing belly swathed in a toga-like dress for Ebony's May 2010 issue. Son Julian Fuego arrived right before the issue hit newsstands.
14 of 18
CINDY CRAWFORD
One year after posing nude for Playboy, the supermodel flaunted her bump for the June 1999 cover of W magazine while seven months pregnant with her first child – son Presley.
15 of 18
MONICA BELLUCCI
The Italian actress showed off her bump for a worthy cause – to protest the country's laws against the use of donor sperm – on the August 2004 cover of Italian Vanity Fair (daughter Deva Cassel was born that September). Six years later, the second-time mom, 45, posed again (in black lingerie) for the magazine's April 2010 issue, prior to the May birth of daughter Leonie Cassel.
16 of 18
EVA HERZIGOVA
Following in Bellucci's footsteps, the former Wonderbra model gave us a peek of her belly in the February 2007 issue of Italian Vanity Fair. Her oldest of three sons, George Marsaiaj, was born that June.
17 of 18
CHRISTINA AGUILERA
Though the pop singer never officially announced her pregnancy with her first child Max, she made it proud and clear on the January 2008 cover of Marie Claire. "[People] thought I was trying to keep it this big, bad secret, and that's not the case at all," said Aguilera. "I just wasn't commenting. I'm not being like, 'Hey, everybody, I'm pregnant!' I'm not that girl."
18 of 18
DEMI MOORE
Who knew back in 1991 when the actress posed pregnant – and in the buff – for the August cover of Vanity Fair, she would start a bump-baring trend? "The shot that ended up being on the cover wasn't even done for the magazine," Moore revealed to V magazine in 2008 of the shot taken with second daughter Scout. "Then [photographer] Annie [Leibovitz] called, we kind of joked, and I said it would be amazing if they would do this on the cover."
