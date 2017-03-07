Despite confessing in her PEOPLE blog that she was "a little nervous seeing how each week equaled another pound," the Sports Illustrated bombshell had no problem baring her new curves in a series of stunning photos for Allure. "I always felt, even before I got pregnant, that it's better to accentuate your curves," said Miller, whose son Gavin arrived Dec. 13, 2012. "For some reason, for me, from the side, [my belly] looks the biggest, so that's what I tried to do."