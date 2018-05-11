Kim Kardashian Reveals the Hardest Part About Being a Mother of 3 and Why 'It Can Be Overwhelming'

Kim Kardashian West is getting ready for her first Mother’s Day as a mom of three!

In anticipation of Sunday’s holiday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, revealed some of her parenting highlights in a questionnaire shared on her app and website on Friday.

“This Mother’s Day I’m most excited to just hang out with the kids all day,” Kardashian West said, adding that her favorite family moments include “bedtime, reading books and snuggling together.”

While raising three children — daughters North, 4, and Chicago, 3 months, and 2-year-old son Saint — comes with its ups and downs, Kardashian West admitted that the hardest part about motherhood is “when they all need you at the same time and are crying,” adding, “It can be overwhelming.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

But she wouldn’t want it any other way. “The most rewarding part about being a mom is when my kids tell me they love me,” she said.

“Having kids has changed my soul! You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in,” the wife of Kanye West stated. “My parenting style is very loving.”

RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Future Family Gatherings with Babies Stormi, True and Chicago

Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

This year’s Mother’s Day will be spent with her own kids, but Kardashian West emphasized that it’s a special time to celebrate her momager, Kris Jenner, as well.

“I’m thankful for my mom because she showed me how I want to be a mom,” the KKW Beauty mogul shared. “The best memory of my mom will always be how she gives her kids everything.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Returns to Wyoming for Family Time with Kanye West and the Kids

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner Stefanie Keenan/Getty

And though sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner, now have children of their own, Kardashian West revealed that the “first person I call if I need mom advice is Allison (my best friend) or my mom.”

Also on Friday, the mom of three opened up about her overwhelmingly positive experience in using a surrogate for daughter Chicago during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan

“I would have maybe one more [child],” Kardashian West admitted. “I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.’ ”

“It’s a game changer, having to not go through [nursing] every few hours,” she said. “I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby.”