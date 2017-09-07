Kim Kardashian Makes First Red Carpet Appearance (Sporting Silver Locks!) Following News of Baby No. 3

Kim Kardashian West made her first red carpet appearance at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday following the news that she is expecting her third child via a surrogate.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out for the Tom Ford show in New York City hours after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the surrogate whom Kardashian West, 36, and husband Kanye West, 40, hired is pregnant. (An insider previously confirmed to PEOPLE in June that the couple had hired a surrogate to help them expand their family.)

Kardashian West, who recently launched her own line of beauty contour kits, sported new silver white locks for the night, courtesy of hair stylist Chris Appleton. “[Currently] LOVING my new white silver-ish hair!!!” the mother of two wrote on her website and app earlier in the day.

Along with her new ‘do, Kardashian West wore a strapless curve-hugging black latex dress with color coordinated sandals.

Guess who? Seeing if blondes have more fun! Silver white hair vibes! It's NYFW! Colour and cut #chrisappletonhair @kimkardashian Makeup @makeupbyariel A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source told PEOPLE about the Wests welcoming a new addition to their family.

“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.”

The couple, who married in May 2014, is already parents to 21-month-old son Saint and daughter North, who turned 4 in June.

“They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy,” the source said. “They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.”