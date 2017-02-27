Dream Kardashian and Kris Jenner Cuddle Up as They Enjoy Family Time with Rob and Kim

Dream Kardashian definitely knows how to rock the color pink!

On Monday, the littlest Kardashian, who is just three months old, stole the show in a Snapchat photo shared by her aunt, Kim Kardashian West.

In the adorable pic, a pink-adorned Dream sits on the lap of her grandmother, Kris Jenner, while her dad, Rob Kardashian, sits close by.

Kim, 36, added three love-centric emojis to the sweet family photo that she shared on her account: a heart-eyed face, a red heart and a blowing kiss face.

In the three months since the Kardashian and Jenner families welcomed little Dream into their lives on Nov. 10, she has continued to melt hearts on social media.

Two weeks ago, Rob and Blac Chyna‘s baby girl received some love from some very special family members, including cousins Penelope Disick, 4, and Saint West, 1.

One picture shared by Rob showed Penelope giving her cousin Dream a sweet hug. “The cutest cats in town,” Kim said in a video of the moment, filmed with Snapchat’s cat filter placed over it.

Last month, Rob gushed about his daughter: “[Dream] is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend.”