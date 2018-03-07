Kim Kardashian West has mastered the balance of being a busy mom of three with having the swanky life of an A-list celebrity.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, revealed during a chat moderated by Kandee Johnson at Tuesday’s MDNA x KKW Beauty event with Madonna in Los Angeles that her parenting duties start bright and early.

“My mornings are madness,” she shared. “Sometimes I get up at like 5 to work out before I take the kids to school. That’s usually what I do. I work out at like 5:30, 5:45, and get home by 7. I just go next door to my mom’s house — she lives next door on my street, across the street, so I just run over there and work out in her gym.”

Asked Madonna, 59, “Wait, how do you do it so early?”

“I’ve just trained myself,” replied Kardashian West.

Madonna and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star didn’t take a day off after partying at the Oscars, either. Kardashian West still had to bring her kids to school in the morning — and sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children also hitched a ride with their aunt.

After Madonna asked if Kardashian West worked out the morning after her Academy Awards bash — which Kardashian West said she exited at 3 a.m. to get some shut-eye before her 7 a.m. wake-up call — the KKW Beauty founder shared that she pushed back her gym time.

“I moved my day around but I had to do carpool,” she said. “On Sunday we just went out, and Kourtney stayed out until almost 6 and I’m just like, ‘A—hole, I have to take all the kids to school,’ while she’s partying it up.”

Continued Kardashian West, “I took one for the team and left early.”

The mom of Chicago, 7 weeks, Saint, 2, and North, 4½, also said she’s typically in a rush in the morning, simply brushing her teeth before heading out of the house.

But even with just a few hours of sleep after the Oscars, Kardashian West made sure to wipe off her makeup and use a moisturizing serum she received in the party’s gift bag.

“You were a hydrated mom,” said Madonna.

Replied Kardashian West, “I was a hydrated mom, yes. On the way to school.”