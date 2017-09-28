Kim Kardashian Confirms She’s Expecting Third Child via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian West is ready to share her happy news.

In a supertease for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West spills the beans while FaceTiming with sister Khloé Kardashian.

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’ ” Kardashian West asks.

“Pregnant, or the person’s pregnant,” Khloé responds.

“We’re having a baby!” Kardashian West exclaims.

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

While Kardashian West finally confirmed her exciting baby news in the reality show’s supertease, the show did not address two other big baby bombshells — Kylie Jenner and Khloé are both pregnant.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. She is due in February.

Days after Kylie’s news broke, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé is also expecting a baby, her first child with her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

PEOPLE previously reported that the reality star mom and husband Kanye West had hired a surrogate in June and earlier this month it was revealed that the surrogate was pregnant. (They are already parents to son Saint, who is 21 months old, and daughter North, who turned 4 in June.)

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source said at the time.

“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye,” the source added. “Both of them have been super involved in the process.”

In April, Kardashian West revealed that doctors had advised her that she wouldn’t be able to carry any more children after two difficult pregnancies. (She suffered from placenta accreta during both of her earlier pregnancies.)

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” a source previously said.

“Everyone is overjoyed for her,” the source added. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Jenner has been dating Scott since earlier this year. The two linked up shortly after she split with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga.

As PEOPLE previously reporters, Jenner’s mom Kris Jenner was “shocked” to learn that her youngest daughter is pregnant but is now focused on supporting her.

On Friday while attending Milan Fashion Week (where Kendall Jenner was walking in the Versace fashion show), Kris played coy about the pregnancy reports, simply saying that “something happens every single day.”