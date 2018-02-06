It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian West and Beyoncé‘s share a sense of style — or that it extends to their little ones’ sleep spaces.

The reality star recently opened up to Architectural Digest about her 3-week-old daughter Chicago‘s nursery, including the unique crib she has seen a lot of use out of already with son Saint, now 2, and daughter North, now 4½.

“I’m pretty much using the same crib and everything that I had for our other kids,” said Kardashian West, 37. “We have a Vetro Lucite crib and we have a Royère bed in there and a really fluffy cream rug.”

Beyhive members may recognize the $4,200 crib as the same one the 36-year-old singer and husband JAY-Z purchased for their daughter Blue Ivy, now 6.

Amazon; Inset: Getty (2)

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West with Kardashian West's daughter Chicago Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Michele Crowe/CBS/Getty

RELATED: Sleeping Tight! Kim Kardashian West Dishes on Newborn Daughter Chicago’s Chic Nursery

The futuristic crib features a foundation made of transparent recycled acrylic, curved edges and three adjustable levels for baby’s mattress.

Beyoncé — now also mom to twins Sir and Rumi, 7 months — purchased the luxe item a few months ahead of Blue’s birth in November 2011, while shopping at Maison 24 with sister Solange Knowles and mom Tina Knowles Lawson.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West with their children Saint and North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

FROM COINAGE: The Lavish Lifestyle of the Kardashian Kids



RELATED: North, Saint and Chicago: See Their First Baby Photos Side by Side

Kardashian West and husband Kanye West had a changing table made for baby Chicago, whose nursery decor fits right in with the rest of their home’s aesthetic of “light colors and woods and soft and natural colors.”

And there’s one other (comfortable and practical) piece of nursery furniture the new mom of three cherishes greatly: her glider.

“I have a glider with an ottoman for feeding,” she told Architectural Digest. “With the first baby, I had a rocking chair, and I just love a glider so much more — you can move easier.”