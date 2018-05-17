Sibling Love! Kim Kardashian Gushes About Her Bath Time 'Babies' North, 4½, and Saint West, 2

The bond between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s kids is too cute!

Kardashian West, 37, shared a new photo of son Saint, 2, and daughter North, who turns 5 on June 15, on Instagram Thursday, enjoying a brother-sister bath time together.

“My babies,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star captioned the photo of her two eldest children.

Missing from the sibling picture was 4-month-old sister Chicago.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Why Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Use Snapchat Filters on Their Babies’ Faces

The mother of three has previously admitted to fans that taking a family photo with all of her kids takes a lot of work, revealing that the pictures are a little more staged than they look.

Earlier this month, Kardashian West celebrated Mother’s Day on social media with a black and white portrait with North, Saint and Chicago, writing, “You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me … but it was so worth [it]. … I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!”

WATCH: Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet Video of ‘Cutie’ Chicago

Also, back in October 2017, the KKW Beauty mogul shared that North was slowly getting used to having a little brother just ahead of her baby sister‘s arrival.

“Obviously North loves Saint, she just is still jealous,” Kardashian West said while debunking rumors surrounding an earlier admission that her eldest “does not like” her brother.

And while raising three children comes with its ups and downs, Kardashian West admitted that the hardest part about motherhood is “when they all need you at the same time and are crying,” adding, “It can be overwhelming.”

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile that same day, fellow mom Khloé Kardashian shared a new photo of one-month-old baby girl True Thompson in a stroller during a mother-daughter walk.

The stroller photo comes on the same day Khloé shared a sweet message about her “incredibly strong and resilient” family.

“The KarJen women are all so incredibly strong and resilient. We all learn and support each other fully, and have such a love and desire to remain close,” she wrote on her website/app on Thursday.

“This is how I know our family bond will never be broken. I’m so proud to be part of our family!” she added.