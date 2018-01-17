The KIDZ BOP Kids Announce a Major New Tour — and Three New Members!

Those crazy-talented child singers are back!

On Friday, the KIDZ BOP Kids will release their 37th studio album, this time featuring covers like Imagine Dragons‘ “Thunder” and Portugal. The Man‘s “Feel it Still.”

The KIDZ BOP Live 2018 tour will hit up over 30 major U.S. cities this summer, and performances will even include a parent lip-sync battle to ’90s hits.

KIDZ BOP Kids, 2017 Kidz Bop

Three new players will also join the existing roster for the shows. Rounding out the group will be Olivia, 11, Indigo, 11, and Shane, 13. The current KIDZ BOP crew already includes Isaiah, 11, Ahnya, 13, Freddy, 13, Julianna, 13, and Cooper, 14.

For this year’s tour, the family-friendly group has also partnered with SRae productions, who produce tours for major arena artists like The Weeknd and Rascal Flatts, so it should be the biggest and boldest tour yet.

They also announced that they’ll be launching another major North American tour once again this summer, in conjunction with Live Nation.

Tickets to KIDZ BOP Live 2018 are on sale Friday at livenation.com.