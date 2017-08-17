Kids
Fidget Spinners! Board Games! Chocolate! KIDZ BOP Kids' Reveal Their 8 Tour Bus Must-Haves
The musical group is traveling cross country, headlining the Best Time Ever Tour – and making sure the bus is stocked with all their faves
HEADPHONES
"Of course music is very important to all of us. It's everything, really!" 13-year-old Cooper tells PEOPLE. "After a long show, we're exhausted so we all like to just chill out on the bus and listen to our favorite music."
"It also helps us get amped up before a show! You can usually find me listening to Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Sara Bareilles."
Shop It! Beats Studio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones ($250), target.com
CHOCOLATE
"We always have yummy snacks on the bus, but chocolate is a must! We probably go through that snack the fastest," says Freddy, 13.
Shop It! Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar, Pack of 12 ($23), amazon.com
IPHONE
"Being on the road with the Best Time Ever tour is a dream come true, but being able to keep in touch with friends and family is really important. We can't live without our iPhones," Cooper shares.
"We all like to take a ton of pictures (and selfies!) to remember all of the cool experiences we've had, and we're all on Instagram and social media too. We like to post so our fans know what we're up to while we're traveling."
Shop It! Unlocked 32GB iPhone 7 Plus ($900), target.com
STUFFED ANIMALS
"We share the tour bus when we're on the road, but we all have our own space to decorate however we want," says Ahnya, 12. "I wanted my space to remind me of my room at home in Pennsylvania, with all of my favorite pictures and stuffed animals. It's so comfy too!"
Shop It! Jellycat Bashful Beige Bunny ($22.50), amazon.com
BOARD GAMES
"We love playing board games when we're all together on the bus. We have a bunch, but right now Trouble is our favorite," says 12-year-old Sierra. "Sometimes we'll even do boys versus girls. Girls are in the lead!"
Shop It! Trouble Game ($9), amazon.com
FIDGET SPINNERS
"We bring these everywhere," says Isaiah, 10. "All of the KIDZ BOP Kids have one, and they're all in different colors. You can always catch me on the bus or backstage with one in my hand. I'm trying to teach myself a few new tricks!"
Shop It! Fidget Hand Spinner ($3.50), amazon.com
SLIME
"Slime is so much fun!" says 11-year-old Julianna. "Sometimes we're on the road for a while when we're traveling between cities, so we'll actually get all of the supplies so we can make different kinds on the bus. I added sparkles to mine! Then we get to play with it while we're hanging out together."
Shop It! Glow-in-the-Dark Slime, 12-Pack ($19), amazon.com
DRINKS
"We're usually on the bus after a long show or when we're traveling to the next tour stop, so we always have Juicy Juice Splashers stocked in the fridge," says Ahnya.
"They come in pouches in five different flavors, so they're really easy to drink and super yummy. My favorite flavor is definitely Berry Lemonade," she adds of the brand, who sponsors the tour.
Shop It! Juicy Juice Splashers in Berry Lemonade ($20), amazon.com
