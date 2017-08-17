Fidget Spinners! Board Games! Chocolate! KIDZ BOP Kids' Reveal Their 8 Tour Bus Must-Haves

HEADPHONES

"Of course music is very important to all of us. It's everything, really!" 13-year-old Cooper tells PEOPLE. "After a long show, we're exhausted so we all like to just chill out on the bus and listen to our favorite music."

"It also helps us get amped up before a show! You can usually find me listening to Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Sara Bareilles."

