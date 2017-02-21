Kidz Bop Announces 2017 Tour

Get ready Kidz Bop fans! The Kidz Bop Kidz are going on tour.

Ahnya, 12, Freddy, 12, Julianna, 12, Isaiah, 10, Sierra, 12, and Cooper, 13, are hitting the road for the “Best Time Ever” tour in April, Kidz Bop and Live Nation Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

“I can’t wait to meet fans,” Freddy tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The Juicy Juice Splashers-sponsored show—which will visit over 50 cities across the U.S.—features the Kidz Bop 34 album hits, along with brand new songs, choreography, plus a catchy set design.

“The Best Time Ever tour is our biggest show yet,” President of KIDZ BOP, Victor Zaraya, said in a statement. “We’re excited to travel the country again in 2017, and continue to bring our annual tour to the hometowns of families who listen to our music every day.”

He adds: “KIDZ BOP’s Best Time Ever tour provides returning fans with many fun surprises and new fans with their very first concert experience.”

For tour dates and ticket information, visit livenation.com.