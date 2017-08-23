Fox Is Developing an Unscripted Series About Women Becoming Moms in Their 30s And 40s
Bon Appétit! Get the Dish on 6 Must-Haves for Your Little Luncher
From bento-style to animal-inspired and stainless steel, these products will make lunchtime your child’s favorite time of day – and you’ll get the credit
STASHER
Bye-bye, plastic baggies! Aside from keeping your children's sandwiches and snacks fresh, these eco-friendly, pure platinum silicone pouches can even be used to store their school supplies — and they come in tons of colors!
Shop It! Stasher Reusable Lunch Bags ($12), amazon.com
YUMBOX
Not only do these compact (and colorful!) lunch containers make everything accessible for little fingers, but the silicone tops ensure a tight seal — meaning even the messier meals stay in place (read: no leaks!).
Not feeling super hungry? The line also includes a selection of smaller boxes for those lighter lunches.
Shop It! Yumbox Leak-Proof Bento Lunch Box ($30), amazon.com
POTTERY BARN KIDS
Who wants square sandwiches when you can mix it up to create fun food art instead? Stainless-steel cutters make train-, heart- and even flower-shaped PB&Js a reality – and are sure to put a smile on your little luncher's face at mealtime.
Shop It! Pottery Barn Kids Stainless Steel Sandwich Cutters ($6 to $7.50), potterybarnkids.com
DABBAWALLA
We spot an unbearably cute lunch tote! Brown-bagging is for the birds when your child can carry their lunch to school in style. Choose from tons of designs like a rocket ship, monkeys, cars, flowers and more with these eco-friendly options.
Shop It! Dabbawalla Brown Bear Lunch Bag ($28), amazon.com
PANTRY ELEMENTS
Silicone cupcake liners aren't just for baking – they also make great portioning tools that mean quicker cleanup for Mom and Dad. (And, if we're being completely honest, they're a Pinterest parent's dream.)
Shop It! Pantry Elements Silicone Baking Cups ($8), amazon.com
PLANETBOX
Give your little astronaut-to-be a test run with this futuristic (and dishwasher-safe!) bento-style lunchbox, which they can customize with magnets.
The stainless steel ROVER's seemingly endless compartments and separate containers hold almost 4.5 cups of food – enough to satisfy even the hungriest of bellies.
Shop It! PlanetBox ROVER ($72), amazon.com
