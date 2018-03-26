Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Were Twinning with Monroe and Moroccan at Kids' Choice Awards

It wouldn’t be the Kids’ Choice Awards without Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon rocking coordinated get-ups with their kids!

Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 6½, were the spitting image of the former couple on Saturday night’s orange carpet, posing in matching attire with their famous, fun-loving parents.

Carey and daughter Monroe both went for the leather-chic look, sporting black leather jackets, matching pants, dark shades and black shoes with what looked like rhinestones decorating them. The duo even wore matching hairstyles!

Moroccan and Cannon, 37, wore the Inglewood, California-based event’s signature orange hue, opting for more casual ensembles with sweatsuits, sweatbands and orange-and-white sneakers.

Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and their kids Monroe and Moroccan imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and their kids Monroe and Moroccan Steve Granitz/WireImage

The sweet outing comes one year after the foursome attended the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, where the kids went full in on coordinating with their parents.

Carey matched with Monroe in striped ensembles, complete with coordinating wavy hairdos and Sophia Webster shoes. Meanwhile, Cannon — the current chairman of TeenNick — wore matching orange outfits with his son.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and their kids Monroe and Moroccan Richard Shotwell/REX/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and their kids Monroe and Moroccan Kevin Mazur/KCA2017/WireImage

Despite the former couple’s 2014 split and subsequent 2016 divorce, they have been open about their dedication to make their children the priority.

But don’t call their techniques “co-parenting” — at least not in front of Cannon, who told PEOPLE in January that he isn’t exactly a fan of the term.

“It’s funny when they say ‘co-parenting’ — that phrase is a little redundant,” he said. “You can’t co-parent, you have to parent, and that’s what we do well because when it comes to our children, we’re selfless individuals — they’re first.”