Hi, Everly! Jenna Dewan Tatum Takes Daughter to See Dad Channing Tatum at Kids' Choice Awards

Channing Tatum‘s biggest fan? His daughter Everly!

The 4½-year-old cutie was on hand alongside mom Jenna Dewan Tatum at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards Sunday in Inglewood, California — her first public event.

Everly held her mom’s hand while out in the audience, watching as her 21 Jump Street star dad talked about his new animated movie Small Foot with costars Yara Shahidi and Zendaya and got into a snowball fight with the crowd.

The standoff didn’t end well for Tatum, 37, who received a face full of falling snow while Zendaya and Shahidi sneakily put some distance between themselves and the actor.

Jenna Dewan Tatum and daughter Everly Chris Polk/KCA2018/Getty

Yara Shahidi, Channing Tatum and Zendaya Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Channing Tatum Kevin Winter/Getty

Tatum and Dewan Tatum, 37, have deliberately kept their daughter out of the spotlight and have been strategic about keeping her face hidden in photos posted to their social media accounts.

But that doesn’t mean they haven’t shared some of her cutest moments — like last week, when the proud parents of one showed off her artistic talents.

“This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look ‘better,’ ” Tatum joked alongside a selfie of the couple’s creative makeup looks, courtesy of Everly.

Everly Tatum Jenna Dewan Tatum/Instagram

Earlier this month, the World of Dance host took her daughter to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, where the little girl put her skills to the test with her very own interactive wand.

“Practicing her magic 🌟,” the proud mom captioned a clip, sharing more memorable moments from the fun day on her Instagram Story.