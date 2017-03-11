Gwen Stefani, Heidi Klum and More to Bring Their Children to the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards

Nothing says family affair quite like an afternoon getting slimed at a major awards show.

Friendly exes Heidi Klum and Seal are set to attend the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards with their children, as well as Gwen Stefani, Blac Chyna, Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and more, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Last year, Stefani’s boyfriend Blake Shelton hosted the show while she was in Tokyo for a concert. Her sons Apollo, 3, and Zuma, 8, however, were spotted in the audience having a blast cheering on the country singer.

Hart is nominated for four awards this year, which include Most Wanted Pet, Favorite Villain and Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie for his role as Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets. He also holds two nominations in the newly-added category BFFs (Best Friends Forever) for his friendship with Dwayne Johnson in Central Intelligence and Ice Cube in Ride Along 2.

John Cena will host the ceremony live from USC’s Galen Center.

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is the biggest party for kids, and I’m so excited and honored to host this year’s show,” he said in a press release. “I have a lot of big surprises in store so bring on the slime!”

The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards will air March 11 at 8 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.