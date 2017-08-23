Pack to School! 5 Fun Bags to Lighten Your Little One’s Load

Bon Appétit! Get the Dish on 6 Must-Haves for Your Little Luncher
Animal prints, water resistance, pockets galore – these backpacks feature everything kids (and parents!) could hope for in toting around school supplies
SKIP HOP
Cute critter alert! These pint-sized packs come in 21 different animal-themed styles and include everything from an insulated pouch for snacks to easy-to-clean lining. Bonus: Each backpack has a matching lunch box and accessories!
Shop It! Skip Hop Zoo Little Kid Backpack ($15 to $20), amazon.com
WILDKIN
As if its roomy compartments and mesh side pockets aren't appealing enough, this pack also features reflective tape to keep your child safe while walking to school.
Shop It! Wildkin Pack 'n Snack Backpack ($16), amazon.com
JU-JU-BE
Known for their luxe (and functional!) bags, the brand's collection of backpacks are no exception with their padded shoulder straps, breathable mesh, insulated bottle pockets and stain-repelling Teflon fabric protector.
Shop It! Ju-Ju-Be Be Right Back Backpack ($155), amazon.com
DABBAWALLA
Send them packing with a 100-percent toxic-free backpack – made out of foam! These eco-friendly bags – which can easily double as a tote – come in 18 darling designs and can be customized with your child's name.
Shop It! Dabbawalla Russian Doll Backpack ($42), amazon.com
IVIVVA
Sporty meets scholarly! Padded interior sleeves perfect for laptops and an outer water-repellant fabric make this the perfect choice for storing both notebooks and after-school gear.
Shop It! Ivivva Back At It Backpack ($68), ivivva.com
