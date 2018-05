All of the Cute Celeb Kids Who've Graced Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremonies

Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in April 2018 (a.k.a. the unofficial It’s Gonna Be May Day), reuniting with their band members Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and JC Chasez for ‘NSYNC’s induction.

Fatone and Kirkpatrick enlisted the help of their kids to celebrate the big honor. Fatone’s daughters Kloey Alexandra, 8, rocked a tea-length floral gown under a denim jacket and Briahna, 17, opted for a nude jumpsuit, while Kirkpatrick’s son Nash Dylan, 6 months, looked too adorable in a white shirt, red trousers and blue bow tie.