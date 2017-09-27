‘They’re Building an Army’: Fans React to the News That Khloé, Kylie and Kim Are All Expecting

Fans are jokingly admitting that they can’t keep up with the Kardashians anymore following news that Khloé Kardashian is the third Keeping Up with the Kardashians family member to be expecting a baby.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West will be welcoming new additions as well.

Social media erupted with memes and reactions on Tuesday after it was revealed that Khloé is pregnant with her first child. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the 33-year-old reality star and her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson — whom she has been dating since September 2016 — are expecting. Thompson, 26, welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016.

Khloé’s pregnancy comes days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Kylie, 20, is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. She is due in February. In addition, Kardashian West, 36, and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child in January via a surrogate.

Chelsea Handler was among those to speak out on Twitter, writing: “Khloe Kardashian is pregnant. Can @realDonaldTrump resign now?”

While others were overwhelmed with the back-to-back pregnancy news.

“They’re building an army,” one shocked Twitter user wrote.

Kylie and Khloé are due around the same time, according to an insider close to the family. “They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters,” says the insider. “Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned but they are really happy about it.”

Popularly mentioned was momager Kris Jenner.

One fan tweeted: ‘First Kylie, now Khloe, and all before the 10 year anniversary of the Kardashian’s? Kris Jenner’s playing God right now.’

“So now Khloe Kardashian is pregnant. All in time for the 10 year anniversary. The devil works hard, but Kris works harder,” another said while sharing a meme conveying their complete shock at the baby news.

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate are all pregnant at the same time?

“Kim Kardashian's surrogate is pregnant”

“Kylie Jenner reportedly pregnant”

And fans recalled the recent KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special, which aired on Sunday night. During the special, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian appeared to be drinking champagne.

While many questioned why she would be drinking, internet slooths were quick to notice something was a little different about Khloé’s “champagne”.

“Khloe Kardashian is pregnant and one of these things is not like the other….I SEE YOUR EXTRA DARK “CHAMPAGNE” KHLOE.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

“Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore,” the source continues.

“This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

News of Khloé’s first baby on the way comes months after she admitted on the show’s season 13 finale that she and her boyfriend have “definitely [talked] about starting a family” together.

“He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely,” said Kardashian, who initially visited the fertility specialist to see if she could serve as a potential surrogate for sister Kim. “We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”