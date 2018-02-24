Khloé Kardashian Seeks Sister Kim's Help with Her Unusual Pregnancy Cravings: 'Is This Normal'?

Khloé Kardashian is seeking some sisterly support as her pregnancy is sending her on a wild culinary journey.

The mother-to-be, 33, shared her pregnancy cravings on Twitter Friday night and couldn’t help but wonder if her desired food combinations were a little strange.

“I feel like I need Spaghetti and I think I want a side of strawberries and whip cream LOL is this normal 🤦🏼‍♀️🤰🏼” she tweeted.

She quickly followed it up with another food craving, tweeting, “I think I change my mind LOL I just saw these pancakes on my feed and I feel like I must have them. But I want these exact pancakes.”

I feel like I need Spaghetti and I think I want a side of strawberries and whip cream LOL is this normal 🤦🏼‍♀️🤰🏼 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2018

I think I change my mind LOL I just saw these pancakes on my feed and I feel like I must have them. But I want these exact pancakes pic.twitter.com/98C2gJVT2U — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2018

Kardashian’s attention quickly turned toward another sweet delicacy, writing, “Oh my god now I want a f—ing ice cream sandwich.”

Khloé Kardashian Hrush Achemyan Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

As she struggled to decide exactly what she wanted to eat, she called for older sister Kim to help her out.

“When it comes to food, my sister Kim, always has my back. Her and I can chow down at all times. Keeks where you at?!” she tweeted.

Khloe Kardashian/Twitter

This isn’t the first time the TV reality star has asked her fans questions on Twitter about pregnancy. On Thursday, she polled pregnant woman and mothers about another “Is this normal?” Q&A.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“Good morning!! Does anyone else who has been pregnant or if they are pregnant feel that in the morning their bumps are smaller. But throughout the day there [sic] bumper gets bigger and bigger,” she asked, adding “LOL asking for a friend.”

When it comes to food, my sister Kim, always has my back. Her and I can chow down at all times. Keeks where you at?! pic.twitter.com/sykurZ4XbB — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Reveals Which Sister Gives the Best Baby Advice: ‘We’ve Been Fighting’

Fans were quick to reply that they also noticed this. “Oh my gosh this is so true! I thought it was just me,” wrote one.

Another commented, “Yep! Happened to me when I was pregnant. Bump changed depending on her position too.”

Even followers who weren’t expecting knew exactly what Kardashian was talking about. One fan joked, “I’m not pregnant and I relate to this.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.