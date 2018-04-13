Khloé Kardashian‘s baby girl is beautiful like her mama!

A source tells PEOPLE the 33-year-old reality star, who gave birth to her first child on Thursday in Cleveland, “is doing great” and “overcome with love and joy” for her new addition.

“She is so happy to be a mom,” the insider reveals. “Her daughter is very cute with lots of black hair. [Mom Kris Jenner] is still in Ohio. [Boyfriend Tristan Thompson] has family in town too. Everyone is so excited about the baby.”

Kardashian’s older sister Kim Kardashian West tweeted Friday of her new niece, “You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!!”

Despite the multiple recent infidelity allegations aimed at Thompson, 27, a Kardashian family source recently told PEOPLE that the Good American designer had “basically already forgiven” the NBA player.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,” the insider said.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source continued.

Aside from using social media Friday to rave about how adorable her new niece is, Kardashian West, 37, praised her younger sister for making childbirth look easy.

“@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy!” she wrote, adding that she “can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are.”

Continued Kardashian West, who is mom 3-month-old daughter Chicago, son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½, “I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL.”