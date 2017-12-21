Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is expressing her thanks to fans including some celebrity followers after confirming she is expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you!” the mother-to-be tweeted just an hour following her Instagram statement on Wednesday.

Thompson celebrated his expectant girlfriend left a sweet message in the comments section: “My love, thank you for aligned [sic] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and [sic] always cherish. Girl you look better now.”

Followers, including Bella Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, also flooded Kardashian’s comments section on Instagram to congratulate her.

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

Supermodel Hadid commented: “I am completely in tears Khlo I’m so happy for you you are going to be the best mama.” Kardashian thanked Gigi Hadid’s little sister in a response, writing, “@bellahadid thank you pretty girl!! Love you!! I still can’t believe it!!”

“Omg absolutely amazing! congrats!” the Stranger Things star Brown, who is a big KUWTK fan, wrote.

Bravo star Zolciak-Biermann also sent her best wishes to Kardashian and Thompson: “Congratulations to this amazing soul and friend @khloekardashian and her boo Tristan are having a BABY!! We couldn’t happier for you guys! Khloe you are going to be the best mommy EVER! I couldn’t stand it another minute keeping this secret! Love you bunches and we are all sending you a gazillion positive vibes! #SoExcited #GodsGreatestGift.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughter Brielle, 20, wrote in Kardashian’s comment section: “I am SO beyond happy for you Khloe! you deserve the world and a little bundle of joy for your own!”

We are over-the-moon ecstatic for our co-founder @khloekardashian and @realtristan13 ❤️❤️ Congratulations Khloé, you’re going to be the best mama ever. We love you and we’re all so happy for you! pic.twitter.com/vNTIi7Cz0l — GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) December 20, 2017

PEOPLE first broke the news back in September that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, and Thompson, 26, were expecting a baby together. Multiple sources confirmed in late October that they will welcome a son together in early 2018. Thompson also has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside a bump picture as she confirmed her pregnancy Wednesday. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She continued, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this [quiet] but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Kardashian isn’t the only one in the family expecting a child. Her pregnancy news came days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl. She is due in February.

Sister Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are also expecting their third child — a daughter — after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family.

Jenner, 20, has yet to confirm her baby news, while a Dec. 13 Keeping Up with the Kardashians trailer teased that the family may finally reveal Kardashian’s baby news. Kardashian West, 37, spilled the beans about her little one on the way in the 10-year-anniversary season trailer for the show.