Will Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl take after Mom or Dad?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her boyfriend are expecting their first child together this month, and the mom-to-be already knows just which traits she hopes her daughter inherits from her parents.

In a new post shared on her website and app Monday, Kardashian, 33, revealed that she hopes her daughter will grow up with her “sense of humor,” “selfie-taking skills,” “taste in music” and “business savvy,” as well as Thompson’s “tech skills,” “spending habits” and “laugh.”

One trait she and Thompson both exhibit that she hopes their daughter will carry on? Their “big booties,” though she specifies, “mine before pregnancy!”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Last week, Kardashian updated her website to share the first set of traits she wants her baby girl to inherit from herself and her Cleveland Cavaliers player beau, 27.

“Dance moves” went to Thompson while “style” went to Kardashian. The star also explained that she wants their daughter to have “TT’s IQ and my street smarts,” her mama’s work ethic, Thompson’s good looks and both their natural charm.

“I can’t wait to meet my baby girl!” she wrote. “I often think about what she’ll look like and what her little personality will be like. She’ll be the perfect mix of me and Tristan — which is such a crazy thought, LOL.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since late summer 2016; multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2017 that they are expecting. Kardashian publicly confirmed her pregnancy news in December.

As she prepares to welcome the baby, Kardashian has settled into nesting mode in Cleveland. A source previously told PEOPLE she plans on giving birth in Ohio, and her famous family will fly in.

“Tristan has been super supportive and very actively involved in everything that’s going on,” another source recently told PEOPLE of Thompson, who also has a 15-month-old son, Prince Oliver, from his previous relationship with ex Jordan Craig.

“Khloé feels like she’s being treated like a queen,” added the source. “She doesn’t feel like he takes her or their future family for granted.”