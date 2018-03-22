She’s almost here! Keep up with all the latest on Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy as we count down the days until her daughter’s big arrival.

Mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian is over the moon about her daughter on the way, but she couldn’t help feeling a little let down at first.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was initially “disappointed” to learn she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson wouldn’t be having a son together.

“She really wanted a boy and that’s what she was expecting,” says the insider. “She was definitely disappointed, but is also so happy that God provided her with this gift.”

The source adds that while Kardashian “plans to keep things private for a bit,” she will “share when she’s ready” and “hasn’t decided on a full plan” yet.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Sasha Samsonova

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shares Intimate New Maternity Photo with Tristan Thompson

The Revenge Body star revealed earlier this month on the KUWTK season 14 finale that she and Thompson, 27, would welcome a daughter together. (The pro basketball player also has a 15-month-old son named Prince Oliver.)

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Khloé Kardashian Is Shocked to Learn She’s Expecting a Baby Girl with Tristan Thompson

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know,” she said. “I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it’s just like, ‘Okay that wasn’t what I thought was going on.’ ”

Khloé Kardashian for Good Mama Courtesy Good American

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“A man is much more attached to a girl,” Kris Jenner told her daughter, prompting Khloé to respond, “Totally, and I know Tristan will be in love and I’ll be in love and she’ll be so cute.”

“This will be the love of his life, no offense to you, but this will be the love of his life,” said Kris, 62.

“Well, then I’m going to get jealous. I’m jealous,” Khloé joked. “Well, then I don’t like that. I don’t like her.”

“Don’t be a bitch!” Kris chided.