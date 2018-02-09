Mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian didn’t confirm her pregnancy until late December, almost three months after the news first broke — and she had a good reason.

“Honestly, at first it’s not safe to say anything and the doctor was like, ‘I would just want to wait, for you.’ So I was listening to doctor’s orders,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, said in a recent Lorraine sit-down.

“And then people just become so obsessed,” adds Kardashian. “And I’m like, ‘Trust me, you guys are all going to know eventually — I’m just waiting until it’s the right time.”

She admits, “But it feels good to announce and now be in tight clothes and feel like it doesn’t matter anymore.”

As far as how she’s physically feeling during her pregnancy, it’s so far so good for Kardashian, whose baby boy on the way will be her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I feel so lucky … I hear horror stories, and mine right now has been really easy,” explains the Revenge Body personality.

“The very beginning is challenging because you feel so out-of-place … and I think you’re the most sick and no one knows you’re pregnant,” she adds. “I’m not sure what the end is going to be like, but for right now, I’m doing pretty well.”

The first-time mom-to-be confesses she was “nervous” leading up to the announcement, but extremely thankful for the outpouring of support from fans.

“I just had these nerves, and having everyone’s positive and loving support, it’s so great, of course,” says Kardashian, adding of her fans, “I know the journey they’ve been along with me, but then you really remember everything like, ‘Okay, wow, they feel so invested.’ But I feel so honored that they’re this invested with me.”