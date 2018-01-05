Khloé Kardashian Gives Update on Nephew Saint After Pneumonia Hospitalization

Saint is “doing great now” after battling a case of pneumonia, aunt Khloé Kardashian says.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s 2-year-old son was hospitalized for three days at the end of the year due to the illness, Kim revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

He’s recovering at home now — and according to Khloé, is on the mend.

“He just had pneumonia and was in and out of the hospital,” the 33-year-old Revenge Body host told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. “He’s doing great now. …He’s healthy and good now.”

In her Jan. 2 Instagram post, Kim had thanked the doctors for helping Saint while explaining that he was also doing better.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary,” the KKW Beauty mogul caprtioned a holiday photo of herself and Saint.

“I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” continued Kim. “We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽”

She also shut down any speculation that she was partying on New Year’s Eve while her son was in the hospital.

“I haven’t heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay,” Kim, 37, wrote on Twitter, addressing a tweet by another user who brought the criticism to light in defense of the star.

“We were [at the hospital] Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night!” she added. “Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.”

