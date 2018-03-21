Hot Mama! Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Lingerie — See the Sexy Snap

Khloé Kardashian is in the home stretch of her pregnancy!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and first-time mom-to-be looks as gorgeous as ever in a new black-and-white snap on her Instagram account, shot by photographer Sasha Samsonova.

Black is the color of the session, featured in both Kardashian’s lacy bra and panties and the silky robe draped down the lower back half of her body, with her long blonde hair hanging in waves over her right shoulder.

Kardashian, 33, is on a maternity-modeling roll. The reality star recently posed for her new line of Good American maternity jeans, aptly titled Good Mama, speaking to PEOPLE exclusively about the experience.

“Shooting the Good Mama campaign while expecting a child of my own was an amazing experience,” Kardashian — who’s expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — told PEOPLE.

“Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me — most of what’s out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn’t flattering,” she explained. “With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born.”

Khloé Kardashian poses for Good Mama Courtesy Good American

The Revenge Body host recently used Twitter to clear the air on rumors that she and Thompson, 27, had settled on Rose for their daughter’s name — buzz that likely came about considering Kardashian frequently posts photos of luxurious floral arrangements to her social media, usually in shades of pink and white.

“Rose is so cute but no that’s not on my list,” she replied to a fan on Twitter who asked about the name.