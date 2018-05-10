Khloé Kardashian Gives a Glimpse of Baby True in Mother-Daughter Selfie

True Thompson has (kind of) made her social media debut!

Khloé Kardashian shared the first selfie of herself holding 4-week-old True on Snapchat Thursday, though the photo only showed her newborn’s little arm that was dressed in a white and pink onesie.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, who appeared to be lying down on a pink blanket while wearing a camouflage sweater, had some fun with the app’s flower filter.

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson

The mother-daughter picture comes hours after Kardashian returned to Snapchat with multiple videos in which she documented her feelings after a post-pregnancy workout with her trainer.

Admitting that she was “exhausted” following the sweat session, the new mom said, “It’s also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings. No two days are the same. True is so great, but still, I can’t predict if she’s gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she’s hungry.”

Khloé Kardashian

Not only was Thursday a “big day” for Kardashian, but it also marked a milestone.

“Baby True is a month old today, so it’s a big day for the both of us. I’m going to be documenting me trying to get this body back, my mind, everything strong,” the Revenge Body host said in another video. “I want mind, body and soul all to be all lined up and in zen, and trying to now do this with my sweet little baby girl.”

And she also addressed her current fitness limitations — which includes trying to balance breastfeeding with working out — reminding herself that “it’s only day one.”

“It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out. Mentally, I’m strong, but physically it’s just not the same. My body is not doing what I feel like my mind is telling it to do. So that’s a struggle, but it’s only day one,” she said. “I need to motivate myself.”

Kardashian is also convinced that her daughter is going to be incredibly strong and athletic, just like her parents.

“Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday! So far, she’s so incredibly sweet and patient — really not fussy at all,” the Good American mogul shared in an update to her website and app.

“I can tell she’s going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She’s very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents,” Kardashian added.