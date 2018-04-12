Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Daughter Days After Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is a mom.

The reality star welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday, April 12, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

TMZ was the first to break the birth. According to The Blast, Thompson was present for the birth of their daughter.

The news comes following allegations that Thompson was seen kissing multiple other women and a source calling him “a serial cheater.”

While this is the first child for the 33-year-old reality star, Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson, 27, is also dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

On April 10, videos surfaced of Thompson allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York City over the previous weekend.

A man who has been identified as the athlete was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room later published a video of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October, allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source alleged to PEOPLE at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

Kardashian and Thompson’s daughter is the third KarJenner baby girl to be born this year. On Jan. 15, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, while Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s first child, daughter Stormi, arrived Feb. 1.

In late September — just days after PEOPLE learned that Jenner, 20, was expecting her first child — multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian was pregnant as well.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” one source said. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

The Revenge Body star confirmed the news herself three months later, sharing a black-and-white bump photo to Instagram and captioning it, “My greatest dream realized. We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Sasha Samsonova

In early March — shortly after Kardashian accompanied Kardashian West, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian on a sisters trip to Japan — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed during the show’s season 14 finale that her little one on the way was a girl.

“I’m really hoping Kylie’s lying,” she said on KUWTK, admitting she’d been hoping for a son. “I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it’s just like, ‘Okay that wasn’t what I thought was going on.’ ”

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know,” she said. “And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock.”

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and their mothers Jerritt Clark/Getty

Thompson and Kardashian celebrated their daughter on the way during a March 10 baby shower, surrounded by family and friends including all five of Kardashian’s sisters and mom Kris Jenner (who took her daughter on a pink-infused shopping spree days earlier).

The star was “beaming” during the shower at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, a source told PEOPLE, adding that Kardashian repeatedly raved about the ornate decorations that included thousands of flowers and balloons.

“The shower was very over-the-top, but absolutely stunning. It was like a pink dream. There were pink flowers, including roses, everywhere!” the insider explained. “As guests entered the ballroom, they were greeted by gorgeous, hanging flower decorations. There were lots and lots of pink balloons. Pink lights also gave the shower a very romantic feeling.”

Khloé Kardashian with mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's baby shower Kris Jenner/Instagram

Two months after showing off a few prototypes from her Good American maternity denim line, Kardashian debuted the collection — aptly titled Good Mama — by posing for it herself.

“Shooting the Good Mama campaign while expecting a child of my own was an amazing experience,” she told PEOPLE. “Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me — most of what’s out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn’t flattering.”

“With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born,” added the then-mom-to-be.

Khloé Kardashian poses for Good Mama Courtesy Good American

Khloé Kardashian poses for Good Mama Courtesy Good American

The reality star admitted throughout the final months of her pregnancy that she and Thompson were having a hard time coming up with a name — but she knew she wanted it to start with a T or a K. (She later told one fan on Twitter, “I think im going with a T.”)

In her first television appearance since confirming her pregnancy, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that her boy name would’ve been easy — in honor of Thompson.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she said during the January interview. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

Seth Browarnik/startraks

Following news of Thompson’s cheating allegations, sources told PEOPLE Kardashian’s famous family had their reservations about him from the beginning.

“When Khloé first started dating Tristan, her family questioned if it was a good idea. There were several concerns, including that he is another basketball player and also that his ex was pregnant,” one source said. “It took a while for the family to accept Tristan. They were worried that Khloé would end up heartbroken.”

The insider added, “Being on the road as an athlete, you face many temptations. But Tristan always assured Khloé’s family that he was totally committed to Khloé. Khloé thinks the world of Tristan.”