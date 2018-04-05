How Pregnant Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Passing the Time Until Baby Girl Arrives

Khloé Kardashian has been trying to keep busy as she anxiously awaits the arrival of her first child.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, shared how she’s passing the time in nesting mode in Cleveland before she and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcome their baby girl.

“It’s the final stretch of my pregnancy. Day by day, it gets harder and I get more impatient — and not to mention more uncomfortable. So, while we wait, I have to stay busy,” Kardashian wrote on her app and website Wednesday.

“I’m not the type to lay around all day and be lazy (when I do, I get a little crazy!). I’ve already finished the nursery, so I’m happy to have that checked off the list,” the expectant Revenge Body host said. (A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian has shown off her daughter’s nursery to her family and friends.)

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Why Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Is “Happy” to Be in Cleveland as She Awaits Baby Girl’s Arrival

Kardashian has planned on giving birth in Cleveland for the last few months, even telling fans that she essentially relocated from California in order to be with 27-year-old Thompson, who plays for the Cavaliers and is also dad to son Prince Oliver, 15 months.

“In Cleveland, we have a very similar routine every day, which I actually really like and adapt to easily. Every day, I go for a 45-minute walk (I’d actually call it more of a stroll, LOL),” the Good American mogul continued.

“Tristan and I have also been watching Billions. It’s such an incredible show — we LOVE it!” said Kardashian. “We just finished season 1. It’s such a good show to binge-watch.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Begins Nesting in Cleveland and Family Will Fly in “When It’s Baby Time”

She added, “We’re really trying to enjoy ourselves, but we’re SO ready to meet our baby girl.”

Being in Cleveland has been a breath of fresh air for Kardashian, who has been enjoying her time away from Calabasas, California.

“She can go out without being photographed. No one judges her. She loves it!” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “Khloé found it much more stressful to be pregnant in Los Angeles. She’s happy that she gets to enjoy the last part of her pregnancy in peace.”