They’re ready to meet their baby girl!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson star in a new black-and-white photo from the couple’s maternity session with photographer Sasha Samsonova, sharing a sweet embrace while posing in a kitchen.

Thompson is shirtless for the snap, while Kardashian, 33, wears the same Fleur of England thong, matching balcony bra from the same brand and black robe shown in previous photos from the session, with the parents-to-be gazing out a window in the scene.

“Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova,” the reality star captioned the serene photo.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Sasha Samsonova

Kardashian first gave her social-media followers a sneak peek at the sexy shoot on Wednesday with a standalone shot, sharing more images to her website the next day.

“I know I’m going to miss my belly so much once she’s here, I had to capture the beautiful process that is pregnancy so I can always look back at this time,” she wrote on her website to accompany the snaps.

“Being pregnant has always been a dream of mine,” she wrote. “Even though nine months feels like a lifetime while I’m awaiting the arrival of my baby girl, it’s really a blink in the grand scheme of life.”

A source recently divulged to PEOPLE that the Revenge Body star has “been loving being pregnant” with her first child. (NBA star Thompson, 27, is also dad son Prince Oliver, 15 months.)

“She feels so in tune with pregnancy and her body and isn’t worried about bouncing back afterwards,” said the insider, adding, “She’s totally focused on prepping for the baby, at least for now.”