Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson just celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as expectant parents.

So the reality TV star, 33, made the special day last just that little bit longer by sharing photo on her Instagram on Friday of her boyfriend, 26, lovingly cradled her growing belly.

The couple stood in front of red and white balloons that spelled out “I [heart] U,” with Kardashian wearing a short red dress and red high heels as she leaned her head on Thompson’s shoulder while both of their hands rested on her stomach.

The pregnant star captioned the photograph with an ode to the father of her first child.

“When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before” Thank you my love ❤,” she wrote.

While the two parents-to-be may love the bump, the fitness expert admitted that it could sometimes be a little challenging to maneuver when the two wanted to have sex.

“I have always heard that women are extra horny when they’re pregnant, but for me it’s been interesting,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her website Friday.

Although she reveals that “in the beginning, sex was the same,” she added, “as I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting.”

And even though Kardashian admitted Thompson “is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way,” she added that she was sure she wasn’t alone in feeling like their sex life wasn’t at the same level it had been.

“I’m sure it’s uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too. Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure,” she wrote, noting that “you can’t move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL.”

Offering up one last pearl of wisdom, the 33-year-old shared that expectant couples “just have to improvise and do the best you can.”

The two celebrated Valentine’s Day at her mother, Kris Jenner’s, home, which she revealed earlier this week on her website.

“We’re both not very needy when it comes to this kind of stuff, so we’re just going to go to my mom’s and have a couples’ dinner with my family,” she said. “Cute, right? She’s having a chef cook for us, which will be a fun little luxury.”

“But I’ll be doing some cooking too!” Kardashian added. “Tristan is Jamaican and he absolutely loves Jamaican food … His mom has been teaching me how to make authentic recipes, so I will be making him an amazing Jamaican meal earlier in the day.”