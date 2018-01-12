There’s no shortage of pregnant confidants in Khloé Kardashian‘s life!

Alongside her sister Kylie Jenner, the Revenge Body star and mom-to-be has close family friend Tracy Nguyen Romulus, who’s currently expecting her third child — and apparently has the same taste as Khloé in (non-) maternity wear.

“Issa pregnancy vibe,” Khloé wrote on top of a sweet Snapchat photo of the pair, coordinating completely in a high-neck ribbed black mini dress by Naked Wardrobe ($40) and Yeezy Knit Sock Lace-Up Boots ($895).

“@tracyromulus and I showed up as TWINS! Shoes and all,” added the reality star, 33.

Nguyen Romulus is a longtime family friend and branding pro who has worked on Kanye West‘s fashion brand Yeezy.

She regularly posts adorable snaps of her own children — daughters Remi, 2, and Ryan, 5½ — hanging with the Kardashian kids, including Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Scotland, 5½, and West and Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter North, 4½.

“Bumped into my pregnant twin yesterday — @khloekardashian and I unexpectedly showed up wearing the EXACT same @nakedwardrobe dress and YEEZY boots,” Nguyen Romulus captioned the same photo on Instagram.

She added, “I’ve been feeling like such a whale lately and so frustrated with getting dressed in the morning but felt so much better after seeing how gorgeous and glowing Khloe looked in our non-pregnancy pregnancy outfit 🤰🏻🙅🏻‍♀️💃🏻 #nomaternityclothesneeded”

Khloé was first snapped stepping out in the Naked Wardrobe dress on Tuesday, finishing the look with knee-high black boots as she grabbed a bite to eat with Kim and Kourtney at Nicola’s Kitchen in Woodland Hills, California.

Khloé Kardashian BACKGRID

Earlier this month, she opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how her pregnancy is going, including her determination to “not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.”

“I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all the excuses,” said Khloé, who is six months pregnant with a son — her first child, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now.”