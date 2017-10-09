Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Teases Possible Baby Bump Reveal: My Next Photos Will Be 'Showing a Lot of Skin'

Are baby bump photos from Khloé Kardashian in her fans’ near future?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, hinted at the possibility in a recent post on her Instagram account, where she is modeling a “leather-like” tight denim mini skirt and matching peplum top from her Good American brand.

In the comments, some followers speculated that they could see a baby bump peeking out from under her top. Without addressing any individual in particular, Kardashian wrote in a comment on the post, “This is a peplum shirt. It [flares] out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed.”

She added of the photos taken in September, “In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin … ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Is Pregnant! Revealed Days After Kylie Jenner’s Big Baby News

PEOPLE learned in September that Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby — just four days after confirming Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child, a daughter.

Although she avoided directly addressing her pregnancy, Kardashian did talk about body positivity and self love Saturday at a Nordstrom event for Good American’s 1-year anniversary.

“My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable,” she said. “When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am.”

RELATED: Moms-to-Be Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Are “Starting to Plan” Nurseries: “All the Sisters Are Super Excited”

The mom-to-be also dished on her own mother Kris Jenner, saying, “Everything my mom has instilled in us and taught us just raising six crazy kids,” when asked about women who influence her.

“I just respect all of them so much … as corny as it is,” Kardashian added.