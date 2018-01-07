Khloé Kardashian Is 'So Freaked Out' About What May Happen to Her Belly Button During Pregnancy

Forget snakes and spiders — Khloé Kardashian has a phobia of belly buttons.

The reality star — who is six months pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — took to Snapchat on Sunday to share a product she said helps give expectant mothers relief from irritation from clothing on belly buttons.

“I have such a phobia with belly buttons, and I know when you’re really pregnant your innie becomes an outie,” Kardashian said to the camera before getting flustered. “Oh my god, I can’t even think about that — I’m so grossed out by that. Ew.”

She added, “I’m so freaked out that’s going to happen to me. I’m assuming everyone’s belly button does that, I don’t know. I wonder if mine has to. Does it have to become an outie?”

Fellow moms came to the rescue, flooding the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with reassurance that not all belly buttons change while pregnant.

“Thank goodness I snapped about my bellybutton fears. Because so many people are tweeting me saying not everybody’s innie becomes an outie!” Kardashian, 33, tweeted. “Wooooooo here’s hoping!!”

The mom-to-be has spoken out about her aversion to belly buttons before, recently stating “whales and belly buttons” as things she’s afraid of on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kardashian also spoke about her phobia in a May 2016 blog post, proving she’s been anti-naval since long before she was pregnant.

“I hate belly buttons,” Kardashian said. “You can’t touch mine and I don’t want to touch yours. When I’m in the shower, I wear hand mitts and I scream every time I wash my belly button, LOL!”

Kardashian’s (innie) belly button was front and center for the Dec. 20 Instagram post where she officially confirmed her pregnancy — a black and white shot of Thompson and her hands on her bump.

“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian captioned the snap. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She added, “Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this [quiet] but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”