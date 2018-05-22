Khloé Kardashian has been a mom to daughter True for just five weeks now, but she’s already learned a lot about being a parent.

While she’s been an aunt to her nieces and nephews for many years, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, recently revealed that there have been some unexpected surprises about having her own child.

“I’ve always been really patient with children and it’s come in handy now that I’m a mommy. I think what surprises me most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child,” the new mom shared on her app and website on Tuesday.

“You know that babies are so helpless and they rely on you for everything. So something just takes over and you find the energy to care for this helpless precious baby,” she wrote of her daughter, who was born on April 12.

As she continues to learn more things about being a mom, Kardashian recently admitted that she’s also learning how to fit in her favorite workouts in between feedings.

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm,” the Good American mogul told fans and followers on Snapchat Monday.

“It’s much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up,” she added.

Kardashian also showed off her postpartum belly by revealing her bare abs in another video as she explained that she still has areas on her body she’s hoping to target.

“Five weeks after baby, feeling good. Muscle memory is a real thing because it’s still under there. Got to tighten it all up. I’ve got to get rid of this part. Just need everything to be solid,” she said while pointing out her backside.

The new mom also emphasized, “Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.”