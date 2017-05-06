Khloé Kardashian Snuggles with Niece Dream in Adorable Snap: ‘She’s the Most Precious Girl!’

Khloé Kardashian had a wild Cinco de Mayo on Friday night, trading the typical tequila-driven celebrations for a night in playing with her niece and nephews.

The 32-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians documented much of her evening on social media — cuddling with her 6-month-old niece Dream Kardashian in one sweet shot she shared on Instagram.

“She’s the most precious girl!,” Khloé captioned the picture, which took use of Snapchat’s puppy filter. “Dreamy dream, Auntie KoKo loves YOU!”

There was no sign of Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian at the festivities — while mom Blac Chyna showed on Snapchat that she was hanging in Las Vegas with friends. But sister Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 were all there.

The kids enjoyed a pizza party before enjoying some gluten-free cupcakes, which they dressed themselves at a decorating station with four different types of icing and more sprinkle toppings than one could possibly imagine.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on May 5, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on May 5, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on May 6, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloé has always been a hands-on aunt, spending plenty of time with her nieces and nephews on social media.

“I love everything about being an aunt,” Kardashian wrote on her blog in September 2015. “All my nieces and nephews come to my house at least three times a week. I’m just really playful and I guess you could say I’m the ‘wild aunt.’ But honestly, I like that they view me like that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Wild Birthday Celebration: ‘I May or May Not Have Thrown Up Four Times’

Auntie KoKo even babysat for Reign in April while Kourtney celebrated her birthday with her squad (including sister Kim Kardashian West) during a girls’ getaway in Punta Mita, Mexico.

On an episode of KUWTK last season, Khloé admitted she wants to have kids of her own one day, as she worked through her divorce with Lamar Odom.

“I love Lamar with all of my heart and I want the best for him … but now I feel I’m back to it being the hardest thing to do,” Khloé explained to Kim. “I want to have kids and maybe to be remarried one day. I need to move on.”