Khloé Kardashian Appears to Show Off a Hint of Her Baby Bump on Instagram

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian appeared to show off a hint of her baby bump on Instagram while simultaneously promoting the latest Good American release.

“You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits,” the 33-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a piece from the new collection. “You can mix and match colors (I’m obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays.”

So far the mom-to-be has yet to officially debut her baby bump, but this latest outfit certainly fits in with Kardashian’s maternity style so far, which has largely been about sticking to what’s comfortable and cool.

In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting their first child together, saying they are “absolutely thrilled” and that “this is something Khloé has wanted for years and years.”

Thompson, 26, is also dad to 10-month-old son Prince Oliver.

Kardashian and Thompson recently turned heads with their Halloween costumes, as the couple donned the attire of Game of Thrones season 1 lovers Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

“That’s daddy,” Kardashian — who bared her midriff for the first time since her pregnancy news broke — captioned a shirtless photo of a costumed Thompson on Instagram.

Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, who’s expecting a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, are both “due around the same,” a source told PEOPLE in September.

“Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned, but they are really happy about it,” the source added of the Revenge Body star and Jenner, 20. (Their sister Kim Kardashian West is also expecting her third child, via surrogate, with husband Kanye West.)

Another source said that “This is such a wonderful moment for [Khloé]: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”