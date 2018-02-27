Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Says She's '8 Months Bumpin' Her Way Through Her Sister Trip to Japan

Khloé Kardashian is nearing her due date!

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, gave fans an update on her baby bump from Tokyo, Japan, with several selfies on Snapchat and Instagram Monday.

“8 months Bumpin,” Kardashian — who is expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson — captioned her photos.

The star showed off her pregnant form in a tight brown turtleneck dress and lovingly caressed her bump as she posed in her hotel room.

“[Khloé] was excited about the trip,” a source told PEOPLE that same day. “It was her choice to go. She wanted a last, fun trip with her sisters before the baby arrives.”

The trip marks the Revenge Body host’s first time to Japan with her siblings, Kim and Kourtney.

While she is counting down to first-time motherhood, it was only until Sunday evening that fans learned about that Khloé grappled with extreme pain during her first trimester due to side effects of her progesterone pills.

“I just feel sick every night. I feel gross. I physically can barely walk,” the pregnant star told sisters Kourtney and Kim during the episode.

And next week, viewers will watch the gender reveal that “shocks” sister Kourtney on the season finale of their E! reality show.

Khloé officially announced her pregnancy in December 2017, and PEOPLE previously confirmed in October she is expecting a son with Thompson, who is already a father to 14-month-old son Prince.

Since confirming her pregnancy, the mother-to-be has been documenting her growing baby bump and maternity fashions on social media.

Also on Monday, sister Kim shared the first photo of 6-week-old daughter Chicago West, using the same Snapchat bear filter Khloé used for her bump selfies. Baby Chicago previously made her big debut in aunt Kylie Jenner’s video welcoming her daughter, Stormi, earlier this month.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.