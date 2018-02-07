She's Due Next! Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shares New 29-Week Baby Bump Photo

As Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner have recently welcomed their baby girls into the world, that leaves Khloé Kardashian as the next KarJenner sibling to become a mom.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, gave fans and followers a baby bump update on Instagram Tuesday, sharing two glamorous portraits of herself as she enters her third trimester. “Baby mama KoKo! 29 Weeks and counting,” Kardashian captioned her photo set.

While the mother-to-be gave a shout-out to her glam squad, she also sweetly tagged NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s Instagram handle on her bump.

Kardashian and Thompson, who have been dating since September 2016, confirmed their pregnancy in December, months after PEOPLE first broke the baby news back in September.

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, 26, also has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Kardashian’s latest bump photo comes after Kylie announced the arrival of her first child, Stormi, on Instagram and with a video, titled “To Our Daughter”, shared on YouTube on Sunday.

The older sister then shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and Jenner posing together while pregnant, both cradling their baby bumps while wearing only cropped sweaters and underwear.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie. What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me,” Khloé wrote in a message to her younger sibling.

“Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama love big mama,” she added.

Stormi’s Feb. 1 birth was just 17 days after Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, on Jan. 15 via surrogate.

“Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties!” Kardashian West said in her congratulatory post on her website Monday. “I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!”

Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian is also looking forward to playdates with all the new additions.

“My beautiful angel welcome to the world: You have a lot of cousins waiting to play with you. I love you. Auntie Kourtney,” the mother of three wrote in a note to Kylie’s baby girl along with an elaborate bouquet of flowers on Monday.

New grandmother of eight Kris Jenner can’t wait for all her family members to spend time with one another.

“That’s what makes it so fun,” the momager said about Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, and Stormi growing up together.